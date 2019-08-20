LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Officials with Bellarmine University says the longtime golf coach that died unexpectedly earlier this month will be remembered Saturday.

The celebration of life for Ernie Denham will take place on Aug. 24 at 10 a.m. in Knights Hall on the campus.

Officials say the ceremony remembering Denham will feature family, former players and colleagues.

The 75-year-old spent 17 seasons coaching men’s golf with Bellarmine.

They are asking everyone to wear golf attire and the family is requesting in lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be made to Bellarmine’s golf program in memory of Denham.

Denham was found dead in his third-floor home in the Highlands after another condominium in his complex caught fire. He died from smoke inhalation.

