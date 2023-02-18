INDIANAPOLIS — When the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released new research that said teen girls are experiencing record high levels of violence, sadness and suicide risk, 13News wanted to get advice for parents.
We spoke with a clinical psychologist who pointed to social media, where some marketers target kids with toxic or destructive content.
"Targeting kids who were looking up issues of body type or dieting and continue to target them with information, including some problematic TikTokers will promote eating disorder behavior and encourage kids engage in more of that," said Dr. Deborah Offner.
Offner recommends parents ask their kids what they're viewing on social media.
"I don't think that restricting in a general broad way is really the way to go because these kids don't know life without social media," Offner said. "It's simply part of their landscape. We do have to get on board and educate them. Ask them questions. 'Do you really think this person's life is the way it looks on social media?'"