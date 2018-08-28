LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Officials have completed their findings in a massive fire that destroyed a multimillion-dollar mansion in Prospect.

According to the Oldham County Fire Marshal’s Office, the classification of the fire is undetermined, but they believe that lightning may have played a role, but it couldn't be ruled out.

The fire happened on Aug. 20 at a property located in the 14200 block of Reserve Cove.

In their findings, the Fire Marshal’s office says there were 21-cloud-to-ground strikes near the property.

Their data indicated the structure was impacted by one strike but also showed a second strike which dissipated its electrical energy “very close” to the structure.

Officials say that extreme fire damage and the collapse of the mansion left investigators unable to determine the exact cause.

The home was worth $3 million according to the Oldham County Property Value administrator.

No one was injured in that fire.

