LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Investigators are working to find the cause of a deadly truck fire that happened at Brook Street and Broadway on Oct. 22.

Witnesses near the scene told WHAS11 News the truck came off Interstate 65 and didn’t stop, drove through two parking lots but missed the vehicles in the lots.

It caught fire near the I-65 overpass but traffic on the interstate was not impacted.

Crews worked through Monday night to clear the scene.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver's identity has not been released.

Many drivers and witnesses recorded and photographed the smoke from the crash, it was seen across the city and in southern Indiana.

Flatbed catches fire in downtown Louisville

The scene of the accident was officially cleared early Tuesday morning.

EDITOR'S NOTE: WHAS11 originally reported the vehicle was a tanker. But it was later confirmed to be a flatbed truck.

