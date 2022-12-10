Caufield's prepares for fun, spooky Halloween

Caufield's Novelty is celebrating 102 years "for the unusual."

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — If you love all things Halloween, Caufield's Novelty is the place to be.

Since 1920, the novelty store has been for the unusual.

"I believe that we are actually the oldest costume shop like this," Tracy C. Johnson said. "Family owned and operated in the country. We’re 102 years old."

Johnson tells WHAS11 Caufield's operates year round. There is staff knowledgeable in costumes, wigs, makeup and even decorations.

But for a period in time, the future was looking frightful for their faithful customers.

Back in 2019, they planned to down size, but with the support from the community, Caufield's found a way to keep their doors packed with a fun and surprising decorations open.

"This year we have a new addition with Spot-the-dragon under the stairs, we have a fantastic new mural on the side of the building and we have our giant bat and our giant skull," Johnson said.

They're reportedly hoping this year will continue that success.

