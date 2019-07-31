LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's a well-known building, easily recognizable with the huge bat hanging off the side. Caufield's has sat on Main street for almost a century.

Originally, it was a photography studio, now the building is for sale.

"In 1920 they changed the name to Caufield's novelty and just did the novelty business," said Tracy Caufield-Johnson.

Tracy's grandfather opened Caufield's nearly 100 years ago. Tracy says the store has been enjoyed through generations.

"It's so nice when you hear people who have been bringing their family here, especially as a Halloween tradition," said Caufield-Johnson.

Now, some changes are coming to the storefront.

"If you're not willing to make changes and go with what's popular, at the time, that's the only way that you can really keep a business like ours continuing," said Caufield-Johnson.

RELATED: Caufield's announces big transition after 99 years in business

They are looking to move to a smaller location, but it's places like their dungeon that might not transfer to a different location.

"We don't even know what that looks like, we don't know when the building will be bought. We definitely plan on being here for another Halloween," said Caufield-Johnson.

She said Caufield's started distributing their items to smaller costume shops.

"We began selling on a wholesale basis and distributing out to these smaller stores throughout the nation."

So why is the family moving out? Online shopping.

"It's just impossible for independent stores to compete with that," Caufield-Johnson said.

The store is one that gives many people fond memories. For some, it launched their career.

"Up until I was a teenager, we had Lance Burton and Matt Keen who were our in-store musicians, they would perform and sell magic to people near town," Caufield-Johnson said.

They now have successful acts in Las Vegas. Lance Burton, had a message for Caufield-Johnson:

"I have very fond memories of those years and Mister and Misses Caufield were always very kind to me. So on behalf of all the magicians of Louisville, we're sending our love and thinking about you."

They will be open this Halloween.