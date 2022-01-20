CATS takes the stage at the Kentucky Center

Ahead of the Jellicle performance, one of the actors talked about the honor of joining the cast and what he hopes the audience will learn.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The musical CATS broke records and set the bar for musical theatre after the original production opened on Broadway in 1982. The performance is currently on the road, with stops in Louisville at the Kentucky Center each night between Jan. 18 and Jan. 23.

After opening night, Zach Bravo (Rum Tum Tugger) took a few moments to speak with WHAS11 about his role, how it feels to travel with the cast during a pandemic, and what he hopes audiences learn from the performance.

Bravo calls his character the "most eccentric cat out there" - someone who is mischievous but also genuine. He said he enjoys playing someone with so much personality - and action.

"My favorite part about being Tugger is just... shimmying for at least five to ten minutes throughout the entire show," he said.

After CATS premiered more than 40 years ago, it became the longest-running musical production, both in London and in the United States. As part of the most recent North American touring company, Bravo said he's grateful for the opportunity to be involved in such an iconic show.

"I'm just lucky that I get to be part of that history now," he said.

For those who get to see the show while it's in Louisville, Bravo hopes the audience takes home this message:

"I hope that they can get a sense of understanding that we are all different, but we are all here for each other as a tribe. And we are always able to set aside our differences.... no matter what has ever happened in our lives. As long as we are able to listen and be open, we are able to continue as a family."

Bravo said this was his first big Broadway tour and he doesn't take for granted the opportunity to travel around the world, especially in the midst of a global pandemic. He expressed his appreciation to those who are taking actions to protect themselves and others from COVID-19, like getting the vaccine or wearing masks, because those people help make his work possible.

