LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) — A popular Louisville ice cream shop is asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman who got away with using a fake $100 bill.

In a Facebook post, Liege & Dairy – known for small batch ice cream and house-made waffles – shared a photo of a woman who came into the store just before closing on September 26th. The post says that the woman tried to pay for her ice cream with a $100 bill. She claimed that she didn’t have any smaller bills and her credit card was declined multiple times.

Employees accepted the bill, which passed the “pen test”, and the woman left the store. Upon closer examination, the bill was discovered to be counterfeit.

Liege & Dairy have contacted police and are asking the community for help to identify the woman in the surveillance footage. They said that she was driving a silver or gray 2010/2012 Hyundai Sonata with Ohio plates. If you have any information, you are urged to contact the company or the police.

Within an hour, the Facebook post received an outpouring of support from the community, including comments on how other businesses were also struggling with counterfeit currency.

“We are a small local business and even the loss of $100 makes a difference,” Liege & Dairy said.

