SPENCER COUNTY, Ky. — Spencer County Animal Control is investigating an animal cruelty case after a cat was found with dry blood and with dozens of buckshot pellets in his body. Louisville veterinarians believe someone shot the cat named Elliott with a shotgun in Spencer County.

Kaydee's Promise Feline Rescue brought Elliott to Hopewell Animal Hospital Monday. The rescue team says a neighbor in Mt. Eden used to see the stray cat all the time, but he disappeared for weeks. When he showed back up Saturday the neighbor discovered his front leg was broken.

"Especially being outdoors for him to recover and not get any infection, he was very lucky," veterinarian and owner of Hopewell Animal Hospital, Dr. Amanda Brown said. "I really don't understand why you would be shooting at a cat-like what's it going to do?"

The X-ray shows dozens of pellets in the cat's leg and some even in his chest.

The vets believe the wounds are two to three months old.

"He doesn't have any fresh wounds so we know that's it's older," Brown said.

While his broken leg is stable, he is still in pain.

"While it is uncomfortable and his foot is extremely deformed he can't use it," Brown said.

The vets will have to amputate the leg Wednesday.

"Because it's a front leg, [Elliott] will tolerate it pretty well because cats jump with their back legs," Brown said.

Kaydee's Promise Feline Resuce is asking for donations to help with Elliott's recovery.

"There is a lot of support for dogs, but there is not nearly the support for stray cats," Brown said.

Spencer County Animal Control said it is taking the investigation seriously and looking for those responsible.

