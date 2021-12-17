Judge upholds removal of Castleman statue from Cherokee Triangle

Crews took down the statue in June 2020 and moved it to a storage facility until it can be moved to Cave Hill Cemetery, where Castleman is buried.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Editor's Note: The above video is from the removal of the statue in 2020.

A Louisville judge upheld the removal of the John B. Castleman statue from Cherokee Triangle Friday.

Crews took down the statue in June 2020 and moved it to a storage facility until it can be moved to Cave Hill Cemetery, where Castleman is buried.

Mayor Greg Fischer said the move sends an important message after years of unrest, with fellow leaders announcing similar plans to remove confederate monuments.

The attorney for the Friends of Louisville Public Art filed a motion for a judge to vacate the order but the judge decided the removal could stand.

The judge based their approval on whether the Landmarks Commission exceeded it's authority or not, was due process afforded and was the decision supported by substantial evidence.

