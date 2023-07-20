Controversial Castleman statue's future continues to be uncertain

The city's general counsel says knowing the statue would likely get vandalized again, they had to consider the cost of upkeep.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The controversial Castleman stature took center stage Thursday before the Historic Landmark Commission.

A judge recently ruled the city doesn't need to put the statue back in Cherokee Triangle.

Now, the commission can decide what to put there instead.

First, the city addressed some reasons the original statue can't be reinstalled.

"As you know the statue has been graffitied many times; it was cleaned once at great cost to the taxpayer, and every time the statue is cleaned, the cleaning itself causes potential damage and degradation of the structural integrity," Deputy General Counsel Megan Metcalf said.

In another meeting on Thursday, the Planning Commission also discussed the future of the statue.

Steve Wiser of Friends of Public Art, the group fighting the removal, attended the meeting.

He told WHAS11 News he's pleased that the Planning Commission took itself out of the decision-making in the end.