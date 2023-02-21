Democrat Cassie Chambers Armstrong wins special election for Kentucky Senate

She earned about 77% of the more than 10,500 votes cast.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Cassie Chambers Armstrong is headed to Frankfort after winning Tuesday’s special election.

Chambers Armstrong defeated Republican Misty Glin by more than 50 points to fill the District 19 seat left vacant by Morgan McGarvey after his 3rd District congressional win in November 2022.

The Kentucky Democratic Party released a statement following Chambers Armstrong’s win.

“Cassie has stood with working families her entire career and on Tuesday they stood with her to make sure they keep a state senator who delivers for our families, fights for public education, and an economy that works for every Kentuckian. Senator-elect Cassie Chambers Armstrong is ready to go to Frankfort and fight for Kentucky families who need a champion in their corner and stand against the extreme policies of the Senate Majority that are hurting Kentucky’s middle class, women, and girls. With Morgan McGarvey now in Congress, District 19 deserves another leader and fighter in Frankfort. With a lifetime of advocacy for women and working families, Cassie will make an excellent legislator and we are thrilled to see her victory.”

Chambers Armstrong will immediately join the state’s General Assembly which is currently in its 2023 legislative session.

She later released a statement of her own:

"I’m honored that the voters have entrusted me to go to the state Senate to stand up for our values and work to solve the problems facing our Commonwealth. Tonight is just the beginning. Every day we see headlines about the majority in the General Assembly attacking LGBTQ youth, continuing to starve our public schools and the children that rely on them, and writing laws that put women’s lives at risk. There is an urgent need for change in Frankfort, and I’m grateful that the voters of the 19th Senate District have given me the chance to fight for them.”

