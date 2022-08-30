Authorities investigate after man threatens children on JCPS bus

In the video, posted to Facebook, children can be heard screaming and crying as the man curses and berates them for allegedly bullying his daughter.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A viral Facebook post shows a man boarding a Jefferson County Public School bus last Friday and then berating the young children onboard.

In a letter to parents sent on Aug. 26, Carter Elementary School Principal Jamie Wyman said the incident took place on bus number 2047. She says while at a bus stop, the man and a girl stepped on the bus and began threatening students.

"I'll flip this whole bus with everybody on it and I mean that, I mean that," the man says in the video. "That goes for everybody on here, touch my daughter again and I'll flip this whole bus."

The bus driver ushered the two people off the bus, but they got into a vehicle and began following the bus, Wyman said. Students reported seeing the people in the vehicle display a gun while following the school bus.

In the video, children can be heard screaming and crying as the man curses and berates them for allegedly bullying his daughter. At one point, the young girl tries climbing over a seat to get to students but the driver keeps her back.

So my grandson was on this bus.With a big scary looking dude,threatening to flip the bus over and “F” all of the kids on... Posted by Lakesia Lucas Jeffery on Monday, August 29, 2022

Louisville Metro Police and JCPS Security were notified, Wyman says, and the bus driver was told to bring the bus back to Carter Elementary without stopping. Students were told to wait on the bus until security arrived.

Wyman says parents were told to come to the school to pick up their students.

"We feel this was the safest and best way for your children to get home today," she said. "The safety of our students and staff is our top priority at Carter Elementary."

The school principal thanked the bus driver for his quick actions and for stepping up to keep students safe.

Counselors were made available to students on Monday as Wyman says some students may be suffering some trauma from the ordeal.

A JCPS spokesperson added that JCPS Security was at the bus stop yesterday and followed the bus. A School Security Officer was also present at the school during dismissal.

Both LMPD and JCPS Security are investigating this incident.

