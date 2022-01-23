Police ask for help in finding missing 12-year-old Louisville boy

Police are searching for Carter Duncan who they say went missing sometime Sunday from the 500 block of Oak Branch Road.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating missing 12-year-old Louisville boy.

Metro Police said Carter Duncan went missing sometime Sunday from the 500 block of Oak Branch Road.

Police said in a news release that Carter has expressed the desire to harm himself.

He’s described as a white male, about 5-foot-3-inches tall, weighing 135-pounds and has green eyes and brown hair.

Carter was last seen wearing a reversible winter coat police believe could be bright blue or black depending on which side is turned out.

If you have seen him you are asked to call 574-LMPD immediately.

