OLIVE HILL, Ky. — Kentucky's Carter Caves State Resort Park is offering more than 200 activities at its Winter Adventure Weekend this month.

Among the activities during the four-day event are cave tours, winter survival, rappelling, ice climbing and guided hikes. There will be 243 workshops and field trips for people ranging from beginners to advanced winter adventurers, based on difficulty and skills required.

Registration is $20 per person, with additional charges for some field trips and workshops.

The event is set for Jan. 23 to 26.

