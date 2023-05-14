Carrollton bus crash marks 35 years since deadly tragedy

Twenty-seven people died, 24 of the children, in one of the Kentucky's worst tragedies.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — May 14 marks a somber anniversary.

That day in 1988 forever changed the lives of many in Carrollton, Kentucky. The Carrollton bus crash was one of the worst tragedies in the state’s history.

Thirty five years ago, a church group with mostly children were returning from a trip to Kings Island headed back to Radcliff.

The group was traveling in a former school bus when Larry Mahoney, a drunk driver speeding the wrong way, hit the bus head-on causing the bus to catch on fire.

That crash killed 27 people, mostly children and injuring more than 30 others.

Following the aftermath of the crash, changes were made to increase school bus safety regulations.

Kentucky legislators also toughened DUI laws which include looking back into the criminal history of repeat DUI offenders.

The state’s blood alcohol level decreased from .15 to .08. in years following the crash. Kentucky also requires some DUI offenders to install an ignition interlock system where drivers must prove they are not drunk before starting their vehicle.

Mahoney faced 27 counts of second-degree manslaughter and spent more than 10 years in prison. He was released in 1999.

