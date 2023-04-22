Protest planned in Carroll County after sheriff's office hires Myles Cosgrove

Cosgrove is the former Louisville Metro Police officer that fatally shot Breonna Taylor.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The former Louisville Metro Police officer who fatally shot Breonna Taylor is back in law enforcement.

The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to WHAS11 News on Saturday they hired Myles Cosgrove.

Cosgrove was fired from the department in January 2021 for violating use-of-force procedures and failing to use a body camera during the raid on Taylor's apartment.

He was one of three officers who fired their weapons during the raid; he fired his gun 16 times.

Despite his termination, Cosgrove has not faced any criminal charges related to her death.

Carroll County's Chief Deputy Robert Miller pointed to this fact in reference to Cosgrove's hiring.

In November, the Kentucky Law Enforcement Council voted not to revoke Cosgrove’s state peace officer certification. This meant he could apply for other law enforcement jobs in the state.

A protest in Carroll County has already been planned on Monday in response to his hiring.

