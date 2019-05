CARROLLTON, Ky. — Carroll County Schools will not be in session on Monday after a power outage in the area. The district announced the closure around 7 a.m. on May 20.

"Due to power outages in the area, there will be NO SCHOOL today, Monday, May 20, 2019," the school said on social media.

