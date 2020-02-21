LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Hundreds packed St. Raphael the Archangel Catholic Church Thursday morning to say their final goodbyes to Carrie and Kacey McCaw, the mother and daughter laid to rest together.

"Now we know Carrie and Kacey were attached at the hip," Rev. Fr. Shayne Duvall said. "How beautiful it is they now lay side by side."

Carrie has been a role model and an inspiration to so many people, and has been one of the best teachers, coaches, cheerleaders, teammates and friends," Rachel Krebs, Carrie's cousin, said.

The McCaws were driving to a volleyball tournament with Lesley and Rhyan Prather last Friday when another drive hit their car outside St. Louis, killing all four of them.

Loved ones remembered the McCaws' passion for volleyball. Carrie starred at Syracuse University and coached youth volleyball at KIVA in Louisville, where her daughter Kacey played.

"Kacey was a kind and caring young lady who was following right in her mom's footsteps," Krebs said.

"Where they are, where we hope to join them one day, there are no carries or lifts, no illegal touches - I know volleyball," Duvall said, adding a moment of levity on an otherwise somber morning.

As their casket was walked out of the church and driven to the final resting place, loved ones bid them farewell one last time.

"Carrie and Kacey, fly high," Krebs said. "We love you and miss you both."

RELATED: Warrant: Suspect in crash that killed 4 Louisvillians had prior record, is on probation

RELATED: Louisville Fire, other first responders and community honor 4 killed in crash

RELATED: 'We are heartbroken.' Louisville firefighter, her daughter among 4 killed in I-64 crash outside of St. Louis

RELATED: Louisville community mourns the loss of two mothers and their daughters killed in crash

RELATED: 2 moms, 2 daughters from Louisville killed in crash on I-64 near St. Louis