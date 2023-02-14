Carmichael's Kids reopening after month-long closure due to flooding

The local children's bookstore closed back in January due to severe flooding.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A popular children's bookstore in Louisville is reopening soon after a month-long closure earlier this year.

Carmichael's Kids closed back in January due to severe flooding. Now, the store has announced it's reopening on Wednesday, Feb. 15.

The store will be operating at its normal hours, Carmichael's said on Twitter.

"We have so missed you this past month," Carmichael's said. "We can't wait to see your smiling faces again."

Carmichael's Kids carries an array of toys, games and gifts. They also host special events for children, like story times and author events.

For more information about Carmichael's Kids click here.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.