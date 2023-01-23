Louisville police searching for missing 29-year-old endangered man

Metro Police said Carl Battle was last seen on Jan. 10 in the 3500 block of W. Muhammad Ali Boulevard.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville police have issued an Operation Return Home for missing 29-year-old man they say could be in danger.

The department said Carl Battle was last seen in the 3500 block of West Muhammad Ali Boulevard on Jan. 10.

They say Battle left home without needed medication and his cell phone.

He’s described as a Black male, about 5-feet-8-inches tall, with brown hair and brown eyes. Battle was wearing a black sweatsuit.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you are asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.