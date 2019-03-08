LOUISVILLE, Ky. — (WHAS11)- The blue charger that was carjacked from Sherri Reynolds at the Outer Loop Walmart has been located.

RELATED: Woman reacts after she was carjacked in Walmart parking lot

Officers spotted the blue charger at Dino's gas station on West Broadway.

Once the vin numbers were ran they were able to confirm that the vehicle was stolen. Real-Time Crime Center (RTCC) was able to provide video and still photos of the suspects exiting the vehicle.

Officers arrested 29-year-old Jasmine Stallings and 37-year-old Vernon Jackson. Jackson was in possession of the keys belonging to the stolen vehicle upon arrest. Jackson told police he had a zip lock bag of marijuana on him. Jackson also admitted to parking the stolen vehicle at Dino's gas station.

Upon the police search of the vehicle, officers found a large black bag containing cocaine and a large baggie of heroin. They also found that temp tag on the vehicle was not the tag that was supposed to be on it. The temp tag on the vehicle was forged from another temp tag.

Stallings and Jackson are charged with drug trafficking and receiving stolen property. Jackson is also charged with obscuring the identity of a machine and criminal possession of a forged instrument.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.