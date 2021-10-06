Police arrest two high school students in alleged carjacking

A Louisville Metro Police spokesperson said the two teens were arrested in connection to a carjacking at a Wendy's on Outer Loop on September 29.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two Seneca High School students were arrested for an alleged carjacking, one of which was found with a gun in his backpack.

While police were at the school, they said they found a loaded gun in one of the suspect's backpack. The gun had been reported stolen.

In a letter to families, the Seneca High School principal said the gun was never used in a threatening manner and there was no direct threat made to the school.

