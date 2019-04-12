LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Following the passage of the school safety bill earlier this year, the Kentucky Department of Education is teaming up with the Cabinet for Health and Family Services to improve the physical and mental health of Kentucky's children.

Today, the departments announced Kentucky CARES, a campaign to address the risk of youth violence in schools.

The campaign includes resources and programs to reduce the stigma around mental health and identify students who may be struggling.

"To be successful, this initiative must be community driven and community focused. It is the students, the parents, the educators and mentors, that know their people and their children the best, that know their community resources the best, and are in the best place to evaluate those risks," Cabinet for Health and Family Services Secretary, Adam Meier said.

In addition to these programs, the state has received approval for a Medicaid plan amendment that will allow schools to seek reimbursement for expanded physical and mental health services.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.





