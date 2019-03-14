CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The University of Louisville men’s basketball team is advancing to the ACC Tournament quarterfinals after a win against Notre Dame in the ACC Second Round, 75 to 53, ending Notre Dame’s season.

Louisville’s Jordan Nwora lead with 24 points and 9 rebounds. Ryan McMahon added 12 points for the Cards in the rout.

The last time these teams met was on UofL’s Senior Night when the Cardinals beat the Fighting Irish at the Yum! Center 75-61, giving them the season sweep.

Louisville will face the No. 3 North Carolina Tar Heels Thursday night. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m.