LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A car vending machine could arrive in Louisville soon.

Carvana, an online used car dealer, filed plans with Louisville Metro Planning and Design for a location in the Plainview neighborhood at 1510 Lake Shore Court.

The application is mostly landscaping plans, but there is a building in the picture. Other brick and mortar Carvana locations include a car vending machine in their buildings.

Plans for the finished product were found on local company Mindel Scott's website. You can find those plans by clicking here.

Like a normal vending machine, Carvana's machines push out a car when a customer puts in a "coin." The machines are glass, so the cars are visible from the outside.

WHAS11 reached out to Carvana, and the company said they do not have info they can share right now, but will have more information at a later time.

Louisville would be joining 18 other cities with car vending machines, including Chicago, Houston and Washington D.C.

It's unclear when the ground breaking would happen, or when the proposed plans would be completed.