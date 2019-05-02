LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A hit-and-run accident left hundreds of Louisville residents without power Tuesday morning.

MetroSafe says that a car ran into a utility pole on Shepherdsville Road, causing power lines to snap. That car fled the scene.

Shepherdsville Road was closed from Rangeland Road to Newburg Road due to the downed power lines.

The LG&E Outage Map indicated that over 350 customers were without power at 7:30 a.m.

As of 9:25 a.m., less than 200 customers were affected.

Originally, LG&E estimated that power would be restored to all customers by 10:30 a.m., but a recent update shows that the restoration time has been pushed back to 6:00 p.m.

If you see downed power lines, do not approach them and avoid the area. If you need to report an outage to LG&E, you can do so here.