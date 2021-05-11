Car crashes into Louisville home in Parkland neighborhood

The car hit the front porch of the home and brought down an overhang.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It was a close call for a couple of Louisville homeowners when a driver crashed his car into a house in the Parkland neighborhood Friday afternoon.

It happened just after noon in the 3200 block of Virginia Ave, near S 32nd Street. The car hit the front part of the home and brought down an overhang.

LMPD says no one was seriously hurt. Police did not provide a cause for the crash.

Alfred Smith and Wina Smiley-Smith, who've owned the home for 16 years, say they're just thankful to be alive. They say the car ended up just feet from their living room.

"If it weren't for this railing right here, it probably would have gone through the front living room, and it probably would have killed her," Smith said.

Neighbors helped to move the debris, and eventually, the overhang itself on Friday evening -- concerned it could break off and hurt someone. WHAS11 heard it creaking repeatedly, even hours after the incident.

"Once or twice a month, there's accidents," Smith said.

Residents in the area said speeding is an issue. They said wrecks happen often on the block -- citing multiple crashes this year alone -- calling it a safety hazard.

"They are speeding up and down the block while kids are getting off school buses," said neighbor George Fields.

They're calling for help.

"I would love for them to put some speed bumps because this is like a drag racing strip Friday and Saturday night," Smith said.

WHAS11 reached out to District 1 Councilwoman Jessica Green, who oversees the Parkland neighborhood among others.

She tells us there's been just one request made -- last month -- to make the road safer. Councilwoman Green says that request will be looked into, to see if road operation experts view speedbumps as applicable in that area or whether they would help.

For now, the Smiths are thankful this wasn't worse.

"I've been walking and crying and praising the Lord, that's all I've been doing," Smiley-Smith said.

