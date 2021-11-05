Car crashes into home in Parkland neighborhood

It happened in the 3200 block of Virginia Ave Friday. The car hit the front part of the home and brought down an overhang.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It was a close call for some Louisville homeowners when a car crashed into a house in the Parkland neighborhood Friday afternoon.

It happened in the 3200 block of Virginia Ave. The car hit the front part of the home and brought down an overhang.

No one was seriously hurt.

Police did not provide a cause for the crash. However, residents in the area said speeding is a issue and there have been numerous wrecks into yards.

