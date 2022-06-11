Fire destroys several cars in eastern Jefferson County

The cars caught on fire at an apartment complex on Chamberlain Lane near Charter Oaks Drive Saturday afternoon, according to MetroSafe.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Authorities are investigating after fire destroyed several cars in eastern Jefferson County.

The Anchorage Middletown Fire Department responded and was able to contain the fire quickly.

The department does not suspect arson and the fire likely spread due to high winds.

Fire officials said avoid parking cars on leaf piles, especially on dry, windy days.

They said heat from the catalytic converter can spark the leaves, especially during the fall.

