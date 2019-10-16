LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – For as long as they can remember, one Louisville family has looked out their kitchen window to see their community.

Two weeks ago, the view from their kitchen window changed drastically.

“When I look at this window and this wall, it makes me feel like it took my life.”

It’s a new perspective for Patricia Galloway comes after one October night changed her life.

“I heard a kaboom – like the loudest noise. It just sounded like an earthquake,” she said. “It was from here to there – all of this brick, was out. The whole car literally was up to my sink in my house.”

A car bulldozed through her kitchen, taking everything in its path.

“My wedding rings were on the table. I have no wedding ring anymore,” she expressed. “It hurts because of my husband.”

He’s the only one Patricia can think of through this heartache.

“My husband is a very hardworking man. My husband has had a massive heart attack and two strokes. He just got out of the hospital not even a week before this happened,” she said through tears. “I have nowhere to take him back to even if he gets better.”

Patricia’s husband, Doyle Jones, isn’t just any other man.

Doyle is a hardworking veteran who had built his family of American heroes, only to become a statistic.

A gaping hole is left inside a veteran's apartment after a car crashed through it.

“Then my mother went into the Navy, I went into the Marine Corps and my youngest sister, she’s in the Air Force,” daughter Michelle said. “There shouldn’t be any homeless veterans out here – especially when you work so hard and paid your rent.”

Through the pain and each blow the family has been dealt, they say this is just the beginning of another battle.

Doyle said, “For it to be just taken away within a split second, it’s just devastating.”

“We’re not going to stop fighting for what’s right. We did everything right,” Patricia said. “It’s just me and him against the world.”

The family has set up a fund to help them. Click here for more information.

