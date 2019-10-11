LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – One person was sent to the hospital after police say a car crashed through a Speedway store in eastern Jefferson County.

Officials with MetroSafe said that incident happened just after 6:30 p.m. Friday at the store located on Westport Road and Chamberlain Lane, not too far from the Ford Kentucky Truck Plant.

One person was transported to the hospital but the extent of their injuries are unclear.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.