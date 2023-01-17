Driver okay after car hits Chipotle restaurant downtown

The incident happened around 9 a.m. Tuesday at the Chipotle restaurant near the intersection of South Fourth and Liberty Streets.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police say a driver was not hurt after a car crashed into a downtown building.

According to police, two cars were involved in an accident and caused one of them to hit Chipotle. The restaurant suffered several broken windows.

The driver was transported to the hospital.

