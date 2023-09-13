Car crashes into Westport Village restaurant, owner says they will 'figure it out'

Osteria Italian Seafood was renovating the former Napa Louisville space to open their restaurant.

Example video title will go here for this video

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new restaurant heading to Westport Village may have to wait a little longer to open after a car crashed through the business Tuesday.

Osteria Italian Seafood was renovating the former Napa Louisville space to open their restaurant.

While working on the inside, the owners told WHAS11 News a woman seemingly lost control of her car and crashed into the front of the restaurant.

Osteria was scheduled to open on Sept. 26, and the owners said that is still the goal.

"It was scary. It was just coming down here, just seeing it. I mean, a car straight through there," co-owner Jared Matthews said. "We still plan on opening in two weeks, Sept. 26. So it just goes, a little wrench into the plan, but we'll figure it out.

The restaurant owners assured WHAS11 News no one was hurt in the incident.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.