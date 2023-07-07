Crash on Outer Loop leaves woman seriously injured

Metro Police said the crash involving two vehicles happened in the 1900 block Outer Loop around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Metro Police are investigating a crash in southern Jefferson County that left a woman seriously injured.

In their preliminary investigation, an “adult driver” was headed eastbound on Outer Loop when their car collided with another vehicle driven by a woman as they were pulling out from a business entrance.

Police said the injuries to the driver headed eastbound are non-life threatening while woman’s are believed to be life-threatening.

No charges are expected.

The Traffic Unit is investigating.

