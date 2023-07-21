Authorities investigating car break-ins at E.P. Tom Sawyer State Park

One visitor understands what it's like to have items stolen and can only imagine the frustration the theft victims are facing.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Thieves broke into cars in broad daylight despite security nearby at E.P. Tom Sawyer State Park, and park-goers were left with windows shattered and stolen belongings.

The park is a place many visitors go to for a dip in the pool, a game of pickleball or a walk outside.

Michael Jennings called it "a nice, family-friendly place to visit."

Last week, vehicles in the parking lot were reported with broken windows and personal items like cash, medicine and a firearm stolen.

Some visitors said these thefts are unusual for the park.

"I'm a little bit shocked that cars are being broken into so I'm definitely going to be on alert now," visitor Graham Schoen said.

Park ranger William Brown said two men are the suspects believed to be responsible for three thefts worth $2500 in loss and damages.

They were seen driving a black SUV.

"When the first incident occurred the first week of July, things that were taken from the car were later used at a nearby merchant," Brown said.

Authorities said the car break-ins happened within minutes of each other, and now they are advising visitors to lock their vehicles and never keep personal belongings in their cars.

Brown said this is uncharacteristic behavior for this park and Louisville Metro Police is assisting with this investigation.

He also added they believe they were "casing the lot, maybe got a fill of what maybe some guests were doing and took advantage of it."

One visitor understands what it's like to have items stolen and can only imagine the frustration the theft victims are facing.

"I mean I've already had a car stolen once in the past, that's the last thing that I want, " Jennings said.

However, state park leaders said don't let fear of this incident stop you from visiting this park.

"Our parks are safe, we have rangers here, we have Louisville Metro Police here," Kentucky State Parks Commissioner Russ Meyer said.

There will be increased patrols officials said.

Anyone who recognizes the two suspects can contact LMPD at 574-LMPD or the Kentucky State Park Rangers division at 545-5060.

All tips can remain anonymous.

