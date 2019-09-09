LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Captain’s Quarters hopes the community will help a local non-profit continue its efforts in the Bahamas.

WaterStep went to the hurricane-ravaged area to purify water for victims and communities.

Captain’s Quarters will hold a benefit on Sunday, Sept. 15 at its restaurant from 4 p.m. until 11 p.m.

The suggested donation at the door is $20.

Captain’s Quarters will also donate 20% of all sales during the event to the non-profit’s relief work.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.