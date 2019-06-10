LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Canoes lined the banks of the Ohio River for the 8th straight year of Canoemobile.

The program is a floating classroom, allowing residents from ages three and up to take guided trips down the river and learn about the ecosystem and the role it plays in making the city what it is today.

The free event is designed for individuals and families who are new to canoeing and want to experience the water.

A canoe leader told WHAS11 News they’ve seen at least 700 people between Shawnee and Riverview Parks.

“We just love helping people get in a boat for the first time. That’s our bread and butter, that’s our specialty and we feel really lucky that that’s our job,” Cory Deck said.

Dack says the tours have been running all week and the group that runs the program, Wilderness Inquiry, has tours happening across the country.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.