LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- A 50-year project that's caused issues for Jeffersonville and Clarksville is taking a major step towards completion.

The Cane Run pump station has been operating for 70 years and, according to Clarksville, has been under-performing and in need of replacement for the last half century.

When it rains in Clarksville, businesses and community members brace for the possibility of flooding.



Cynthia Knopp, General Manager and owner of Derby Dinner Playhouse, said the operation of the pump station has directly affected her business over the last decade.

“We actually lost two shows, primarily because the evening shows—the weather was over the parking lighting fixtures and that was where all the electrical was. So, we had to shut those lights off," Knopp said.

An agreement between the city of Jeffersonville, the town of Clarksville and the Jeffersonville Flood Control District calls for each party to contribute $2 million to cover the $6 million budget. This will cover replacement of the pump as well as projects to reduce flooding in the area.

"I think it's good when communities come together and work together for a common good and this was obviously a common good," Knopp said.

Officials will be presenting the agreement to the Clarksville Redevelopment Commission next week, giving an area that has been riddled with flooding issues for decades a path towards relief.