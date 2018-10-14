JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WHAS11) — A Southern Indiana community continues to mourn the death of a beloved gas station owner.

Dozens gathered on Saturday night at a candlelight vigil held outside of the Stop N Go store that Praful Patel owned with his wife.

Patel was shot and killed during a robbery at the convenience store on Thursday night.

His customers described him as kind and giving. Flowers and cards adorned the Stop N Go location on Friday as heartbroken customers came to pay their respects.

Police are still searching for suspects in this case. Anyone with information can call the anonymous tip line at 812-218-TIPS (8477).

