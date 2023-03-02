Candidate for Kentucky governor says running mate's Facebook was hacked, FBI investigating

Eric Deters' running mate Wesley Deters had child pornography streaming on her personal Facebook account Friday morning.

Example video title will go here for this video

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A candidate for Kentucky governor says their running mate's Facebook was hacked on Friday morning.

Eric Deters' running mate Wesley Deters, is no relation, had child pornography streaming on her personal Facebook account.

Eric posted a video to YouTube and was enraged saying Facebook has been notified of the situation, and its been reported, but they have done "nothing" about it. Wesley has reported this situation to the FBI and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

"We never post anything inappropriate and we still get suspended, we still get warnings, but child pornography on Facebook is allowed to stay up. Can you imagine that?" he said in the video.

Eric explained that on Monday Wesley began receiving notifications "nonstop" about someone trying to change her Facebook account. The hacker then gained control of her account on Friday and locked her out. Eric says he plans to sue Facebook over the ordeal.

"We're going to get to the bottom of it," he said in the video.

Wesley shared a statement on her campaign Facebook after the situation reading:

"I regret to inform everyone that my personal Facebook account was hacked.

I was targeted.

They have changed my passwords and now have started posting very inappropriate content. Facebook has been notified and we have filed reports with the FBI and with The National Center For Missing And Exploited Children.

Please know that I am trying my best to fix the issue.

Please do not interact with this page but report it to Facebook.

I appreciate each of you and thank you for your continued support."

This is a developing story. We will update this as we receive more information.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.