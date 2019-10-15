LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A series of local campaign visits have been racking up a large bill that’s been left unpaid.

WHAS-TV obtained copies of invoices from Louisville Metro Government for the cost of services provided by Metro Police for three separate campaign visits.

The invoices, ranging from $7,500 to $9,300, were sent to committees for Trump, Senator Bernie Sanders and Representative Tim Ryan for their visits in August.

None of the committees have paid for the services or answered the invoices.

According to the Mayor’s office, the city hasn’t charged for these services in previous years but in light of recent budget challenges, they billed for these visits.

