LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Metro Public Works is watching you as it cleans up Louisville's streets.

The department is cracking down on illegal dumping across the city, and to help in the effort, they’re using cameras.

It can be unclear what exactly illegal dumping is, but any kind of garbage, trash, or furniture put on a site where there's no license to dispose of that waste fits the definition.

Many alleys throughout the metro area have signs explicitly stating "no dumping." One man has now just learned the hard way that there are also cameras around town that will spot someone illegally dumping.

Cameras capture a man in the act of illegal dumping in an alley south of Broadway.

WHAS11

Waste Management says the man you see in this photo illegally dumped materials from a home project in an alleyway on July 16.

You can't see a license plate, but the department realized the man's face was identifiable, so they sent it out in a newsletter Wednesday and it circulated on social media.

Within one hour the department had callers identifying the man and providing his address.

“This was a perfect case of the public helping us crack down on illegal dumping, which is great,” said Pete Flood, the compliance and enforcement manager for the Solid Waste Management Division of Metro Public Works. “The more that we can get the word out there that we're doing this, the less illegal dumping that takes place. We've found that out already."

Thursday morning, just a day after callers identified the man, the Solid Waste Management Division issued the man a $500 citation and a $250 cleanup fee.

It also impounded his car, which will cost about $250 to get back.

All-in-all, a very expensive decision to dump illegally, compared with the much cheaper fees at a disposal facility.

Flood encourages anyone who sees illegal dumping to take a picture and report it, because it can lead to results similar to this case.

“They can be part of the solution,” Flood said. “It takes people in the community to be part of the solution for us to be able to stop it.”

Illegal dumping can be anonymously reported at louisvilleky.gov/public-works.