SOUTH CAROLINA, USA — A video, recorded by a secret camera in a South Carolina college locker room, has surfaced showing multiple female Bellarmine athletes showering and changing after a game. The video was recently discovered on a pornographic website.

The video has since been taken down.

The camera was hidden in a soap dispenser in a men’s locker room at Limestone College in the early 2010s. Female athletes of visiting schools were assigned that locker room to use before and after games.

Bellarmine officials told WHAS11 they were not the only visiting school affected. Several visiting teams were taped during a two-month period.

Bellarmine released the following statement:

"We were recently made aware that, several years ago, a group of Bellarmine student-athletes were filmed without their knowledge or consent in a locker room during an away athletic event at Limestone College. We promptly notified the affected former student-athletes about this distressing incident and made resources available to them. We are angry and horrified that our former student-athletes were the victims of this despicable crime. Because a criminal investigation is currently underway, we must refer you to the Gaffney Police Department in South Carolina for further information."

Editor's Note: We have been in touch with the victims, and taking their request into consideration, we have decided to withhold specific details of these crimes. Those details, including specific dates and specific teams, would identify the victims of this crime. Our goal is to inform the community without re-victimizing the women at the center of this investigation. As this story evolves, we will continue to reevaluate the details we report.

