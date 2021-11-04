Local organizations call for 'cease fire' as gun violence continues across Louisville

Growing rates of gun violence in Louisville are getting attention from all corners of the city from the mayor's office to new police efforts and community groups.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A call for peace.

It was the unified message at a community gathering in the Russell neighborhood as violence grips the city.

One Vision and the West End Urban Coalition, two groups focused on uplifting the community, joining together while asking for a cease fire.

The group met at the former Cole’s Place to start a conversation and to also start 24 hours or 30 days of peace in the streets.

Many who attended said violence isn’t a problem concentrated in just one area of town, it’s everywhere.

Canaan Harper said he used to live the street life and served multiple prison sentences. He’s turned his life around and now is an author, designer and mentor who is trying to change the narrative for the next generation.

My wake-up call was when I realized my oldest son had become a delinquent and I had to accept responsibility for it,” he said.

Event organizers made it clear this isn’t the first nor last cease fire Louisville will see but as the timer starts, they are hoping the community will listen.

“I don’t believe this is hopeless for our community, there is a resolve. We can have peace but it’s going to take every person, every hear [and] every mind to work collectively towards that peace.”

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.