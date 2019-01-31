LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Want to see your artwork cruising around Louisville and Southern Indiana?

TARC is hosting its 20th annual Design-A-Bus contest in 2019 and is currently seeking submissions from student artists.

This year, students are being asked to submit artwork focusing on the ways people can connect with each other, and get where they want to go, with the help of technology.

The winning artwork will be featured on a bus that will travel in the Republic Bank Pegasus Parade on Thursday, May 2, 2019 and on TARC routes throughout the metropolitan region following Derby festivities.

The Design-A-Bus contest is open to all elementary and middle school students in Jefferson, Oldham, and Bullitt counties in Kentucky and Floyd and Clark counties in Indiana.

Entries should be in marker, crayon or paint and submitted on 11-by-17 white paper, or digitally through a JPEG or PDF file.

Entries will be judged on visual appeal, creativity, originality, and message.

The deadline for submissions is Friday, March 1.

Twelve winners will be chosen to have their posters displayed on a TARC bus, and those winners (with an adult guest) will also be invited to ride on the bus featuring the artwork in the Pegasus Parade.

To learn more, visit TARC's website.