Louisville police searching for missing woman

Louisville Metro Police have issued an Operation Return Home for 39-year-old Caitlin Bullock, who was last seen on Sept. 6.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police have issued an Operation Return Home for a woman who was last seen nearly two weeks ago.

39-year-old Caitlin Bullock has been missing from the Edgewood area since Sept. 6, 2021. She is described as a white woman with brown eyes and brown hair.

Her family said she may need medication attention and does not have her medication with her.

If you have any information on Caitlin Bullock, you are asked to contact police immediately at 574-LMPD (5673).

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.