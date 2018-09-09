LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) - Louisville Metro Police say they were called out just before 11:00 p.m. Saturday night to assist EMS regarding a drowned victim.

According to witnesses, the driver of a Yellow Cab was traveling west on Oak St going toward the railroad underpass at 13th & West Oak.

Police then say the cab got stuck in high water and flooded.

The driver was unable to escape from the vehicle and when authorities arrived the cab was completely submerged.

The victim was removed from the vehicle and pronounced deceased at the scene.

