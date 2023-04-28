Buzzard's Roost opens in downtown Louisville

The 6,000-square-foot space will produce up to seven barrels of new-make bourbon or rye every week.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville's Whiskey Row has a brand new addition on Main Street.

Buzzard's Roost Whiskey Row Experience opened Friday morning during a special ribbon-cutting ceremony.

It's not your typical Whiskey Row spot, Buzzard's stands out for its emphasis on education about the art and science of whiskey and why its drinks are so different.

Guests can sign up for interactive classes for those who want to go deep into the hows and whys of bourbon and rye cocktails.

"To me, the experience was come and learn more about Kentucky's native spirit, and this whole industry, and enjoy it," co-owner Judy Hollis-Jones said. "Socialize at the bar, but it was important for us to teach more."

The 6,000-square-foot space will produce up to seven barrels of new-make bourbon or rye every week.

Those barrels complement Buzzard Roost's sourced whiskies, which are currently re-barreled and bottled at Bardstown Bourbon Company.

