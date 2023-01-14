How you can buy Girl Scout cookies in Kentucky

Starting Saturday, Jan. 14, it's officially Girl Scout Cookie season!

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentuckians will soon be able to buy Girl Scout cookies online!

On Saturday, Jan. 14, the 2023 Girl Scout Cookie season will officially kick off in Kentucky.

Using the website "Digital Cookie", people can directly order from the Girl Scout in their life online.

Just ask for their direct website link for Digital Cookie, then you can use their link to access the website where you can choose how many and what kind of cookies you'd like.

Beginning Feb. 27, you can order your favorite cookies for shipment, directly to your front door by inserting your zip code into the "Girl Scout Cookie Finder" online.

If you prefer getting your cookie fix in-person, fear not! You can also use the Cookie Finder to find a booth near you. Cookie booths will begin on March 24.

The newest addition to the Girl Scout Cookie lineup, the Raspberry Rally, will be for sale as well as some longtime favorites: Tagalongs, Thin Mints, Samoas and more.

